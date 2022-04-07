MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stake Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,139 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 269,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. DMG Group LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,707,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Janet Swartz acquired 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

NYSE MGM opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $35.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.86.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.41%.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

