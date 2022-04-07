Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 254,918 shares.The stock last traded at $14.96 and had previously closed at $14.71.

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $612.64 million, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $141,389.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock valued at $240,815. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

