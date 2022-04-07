Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.58

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.58 and last traded at $13.61, with a volume of 2214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MITK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.10.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $607.35 million, a P/E ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 9,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $141,389.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $40,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,958 shares of company stock worth $240,815 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 31.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 23.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 184,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 35.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,048,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,398,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK)

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.