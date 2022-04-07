Model N (NYSE:MODN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on MODN. TheStreet lowered shares of Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.
NYSE MODN opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.78 million, a PE ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 0.97. Model N has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $42.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.
In other news, insider Laura Selig sold 1,756 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $44,479.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 3,415 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $86,467.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock valued at $520,194 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Model N by 76.7% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Model N during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Model N (Get Rating)
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.
