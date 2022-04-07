Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,360 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $51,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,301,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,054 shares of company stock valued at $34,737,564 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

