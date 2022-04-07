Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TAP traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $50.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $42.46 and a twelve month high of $61.48.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.09). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

TAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

About Molson Coors Beverage (Get Rating)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

