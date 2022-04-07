Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Shares Gap Down to $16.84

Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.84, but opened at $16.42. Momentive Global shares last traded at $16.89, with a volume of 10,815 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

Momentive Global ( NASDAQ:MNTV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 34.69% and a negative net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $160,776.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $203,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNTV. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,213,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

