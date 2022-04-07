monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of monday.com from $325.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $149.65 on Thursday. monday.com has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.83.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that monday.com will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

