Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

MDLZ stock opened at $63.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $63.17. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 88,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

