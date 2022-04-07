Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Lowered to $417.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $439.00 to $417.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 22.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.77.

MCO opened at $341.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $299.68 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.10. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,976,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

