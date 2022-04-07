Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.77.

MCO opened at $341.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.10. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 23.77%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

