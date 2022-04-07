Moonriver (MOVR) Price Tops $69.16

Moonriver (MOVR) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Moonriver coin can now be purchased for $69.16 or 0.00158895 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $258.04 million and approximately $41.41 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00046445 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.89 or 0.07397715 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,385.54 or 0.99678374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.23 or 0.00051077 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,300,965 coins and its circulating supply is 3,731,055 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Moonriver

