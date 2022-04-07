Morgan Stanley Cuts MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Price Target to €220.00

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from €230.00 ($252.75) to €220.00 ($241.76) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKKGY opened at $41.46 on Monday. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $52.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.08.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology.

