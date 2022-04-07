Morgan Stanley Cuts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $350.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $408.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $397.46.

MCO stock opened at $341.11 on Monday. Moody’s has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.10.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

