Morgan Stanley Trims American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Target Price to $14.00

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $13.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.19 million, a PE ratio of 228.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.29.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $3,365,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $24,309,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,243,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,266,000 after buying an additional 1,034,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $9,170,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

