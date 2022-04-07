Morgan Stanley Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $62.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on First Solar from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.45.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $78.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $42,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock worth $831,764. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in First Solar by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,088 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in First Solar by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 27,495 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its stake in First Solar by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,428,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $479,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

