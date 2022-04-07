Morgan Stanley Trims JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Target Price to $22.00

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut JetBlue Airways from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JetBlue Airways from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.77.

JBLU opened at $12.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.64. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 21.61% and a negative net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

