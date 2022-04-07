Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.29 and traded as high as C$19.45. Morguard North American Residential REIT shares last traded at C$19.07, with a volume of 61,166 shares traded.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$744.95 million and a P/E ratio of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

