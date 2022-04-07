Morningstar Investment Services LLC Buys 256,609 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 565.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,609 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $21,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 952 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,036. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.10. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $798.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

