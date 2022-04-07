Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $12.11 Million Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $12,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 177.8% in the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 53.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WH stock traded down $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $81.22. 2,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,011. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $83.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $93.72.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

