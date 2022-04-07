Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $22.93 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $22,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,192,030. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.24 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a market cap of $236.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus upped their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

