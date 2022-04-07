Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $6.02 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

NYSE COF traded down $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $129.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,611,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,973,559. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.25 and its 200 day moving average is $150.51. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

