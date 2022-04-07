Morningstar Investment Services LLC Makes New $3.76 Million Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,957,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,684,747,000 after purchasing an additional 255,226 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,501,000 after buying an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,321,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,783,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,146,964,000 after buying an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,139,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,753.42.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $54.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,163.97. The stock had a trading volume of 504,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.69 billion, a PE ratio of 688.74 and a beta of 1.51. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,090.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1,278.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De acquired 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock valued at $188,950. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

