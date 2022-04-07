Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 110 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,170.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,057.21.

Shares of AZO stock traded up $31.22 on Thursday, hitting $2,072.75. The stock had a trading volume of 168,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,138. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,945.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1,898.05. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,367.96 and a 12-month high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $17.79 by $4.51. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 111.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,890.00, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

