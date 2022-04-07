Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 1,973 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned 0.07% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $14,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.65.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALNY traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $158.47. The company had a trading volume of 736,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,134. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.01% and a negative return on equity of 109.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.69 EPS for the current year.

