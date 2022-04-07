Morningstar Investment Services LLC Purchases 4,099 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,996 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,002.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Shares of FANG traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.79. 7,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,712,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.76.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

In related news, Director Michael P. Cross sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $556,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,319,960. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.