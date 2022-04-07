Morningstar Investment Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Polaris by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 30,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 2.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PII shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Polaris from $132.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 4,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $532,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PII stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.47. 315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,347. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.68 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. Polaris had a return on equity of 49.54% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.53%.

About Polaris (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.