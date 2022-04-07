Morningstar Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,995 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Finally, Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $383,000.

Shares of SCHO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,473. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $51.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.61.

