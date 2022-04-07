Motorpoint Group’s (MOTR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Apr 7th, 2022

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTRGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Motorpoint Group from GBX 435 ($5.70) to GBX 450 ($5.90) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of LON:MOTR opened at GBX 270 ($3.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £243.51 million and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15. Motorpoint Group has a 1 year low of GBX 249.25 ($3.27) and a 1 year high of GBX 401 ($5.26). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 291.06.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.