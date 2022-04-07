Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) Shares Up 1.2%

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.70 and last traded at $1.66. 40,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 112,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOXC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Moxian by 211.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Moxian by 31.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moxian by 69.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Moxian in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Moxian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

