Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MPLX is least exposed to commodity price fluctuations since the partnership generates stable fee-based revenues from diverse midstream energy assets via long-term contracts. Strong and stable operations will back the partnership to persistently grow its DCF. Notably, the partnership repurchased $165 million of common units in the fourth quarter. MPLX recently reported strong fourth quarter results owing to increased contributions from logistics and storage operations, as well as the gathering and processing business. However, the partnership's significant reliance on debt capital is concerning. At fourth quarter-end, its long-term debt was $20 billion, while cash and cash equivalents were only $13 million. Also, increasing costs and expenses are adversely affecting the partnership’s income. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mplx has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.60%.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $924,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,475,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,707 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 42.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,611,477 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 4,055,524 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,757,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after buying an additional 1,530,706 shares during the last quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,151,000 after buying an additional 91,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,956,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,079,000 after buying an additional 185,986 shares during the last quarter. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

