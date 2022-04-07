MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $2,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSM. Loop Capital upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

MSM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.42. 488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,658. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.20. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

