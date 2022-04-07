MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $542.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the fourth-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $533.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $553.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.14.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $506.65 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 1 year low of $433.25 and a 1 year high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $512.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.00.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.01). MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The business had revenue of $549.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $432,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 784,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 1,168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,786,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Â- Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

