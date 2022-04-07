MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €222.13 ($244.09).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

ETR:MTX opened at €194.80 ($214.07) on Thursday. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12-month high of €224.90 ($247.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €201.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of €192.63.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

