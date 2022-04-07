MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.
MTYFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.
MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.
