MTY Food Group (OTCMKTS:MTYFF) Stock Price Up 1.2%

MTY Food Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTYFF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.28 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 220 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.74.

MTYFF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$71.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.09.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.