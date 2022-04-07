Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €275.00 by Morgan Stanley

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV – Get Rating) has been given a €275.00 ($302.20) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MEURV. UBS Group set a €266.00 ($292.31) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($285.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($328.57) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($357.14) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC set a €315.00 ($346.15) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €288.31 ($316.82).
Munchener Ruckvers has a 52 week low of €164.50 ($180.77) and a 52 week high of €200.00 ($219.78).
