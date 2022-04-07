Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $578.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) will post $578.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $531.00 million to $618.42 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $379.99 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

In related news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $72,444.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 857.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

