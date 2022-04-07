Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Raises Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Murphy Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.04 and a beta of 2.69. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP E Ted Botner sold 4,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $165,709.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Murphy Oil by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

