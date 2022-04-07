Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $20.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.52. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 17.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on MYE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,618,000 after purchasing an additional 138,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,794,000 after buying an additional 132,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 186.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 38,573 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.