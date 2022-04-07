Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $412.47

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.47 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.63). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.72), with a volume of 273,450 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 578.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of £264.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.92.

About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

