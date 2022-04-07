Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $412.47

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.47 ($5.41) and traded as low as GBX 353 ($4.63). Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.72), with a volume of 273,450 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 408.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 578.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market cap of £264.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.92.
About Naked Wines (LON:WINE)
