Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 453,179 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.48% of Natera worth $42,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $54,768.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,742 shares of company stock valued at $1,104,419. 10.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $42.29 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $129.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

