Nathalie Adda Sells 32,785 Shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $70.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,298,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,184,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

