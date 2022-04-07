National Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Repligen by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGEN stock opened at $177.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.37. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $156.27 and a 52 week high of $327.32.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.16. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $186.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.63.

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total value of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

