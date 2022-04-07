National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 320 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 589.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of MDYG opened at $72.23 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.93 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $77.00.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.