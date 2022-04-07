National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 802 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 802 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 27.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Royce Value Trust stock opened at $16.24 on Thursday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

