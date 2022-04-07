National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

National Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 120.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average is $43.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.