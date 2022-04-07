National Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after buying an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after buying an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,686,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,593,000 after buying an additional 167,153 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $297.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.72 and its 200 day moving average is $319.94. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $269.31 and a twelve month high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

