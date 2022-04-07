National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,426 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Fortive by 105.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Fortive by 61.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 4,347.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $181,615.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $37,439.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,115 shares of company stock worth $397,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $56.06 and a 52 week high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Fortive announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fortive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.53.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

