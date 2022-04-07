National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period.

Shares of RYT stock opened at $280.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $284.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.21. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $261.48 and a 52 week high of $327.81.

