National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBH. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

SBH stock opened at $15.36 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.92 and a one year high of $25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.42.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

